Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, April 15, 2017

Mary Lyness (née Savage)

The death has occurred of Mary Lyness (née Savage), St. Anne's, Ardfinnan, Tipperary.Mary passed away peacefully at St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen. Wife of the late Jim, she will be very sadly missed by her loving son Sean, daughter-in-law Claire, grandson Henry, brother Pete, sister Kay, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on this Easter Saturday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan for Mass on Easter Sunday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Finnian’s Cemetery,

Michael Ryan

The death has occurred of Michael Ryan, Lakelands, Tipperary Town, Tipperary, April 12, 2017, (peacefully); sadly missed by his loving family, wife Claire, daughter Áine (Keenan), sons Dermot and Brendan, son-in-law Aaron, daughter-in-law Sinead, grandchildren Colm and Hannah, brother Tim, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Sunday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Easter Monday at 12noon. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Una Mary Johnston (née Dagg)

The death has occurred of Una Mary Johnston (née Dagg), Airdrie, Scotland and, Templemore, Tipperary, 9th April 2017 (unexpectedly) in Glasgow on Palm Sunday; Una Mary. Predeceased by her husband Alfie, she will be very sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Trudy Forrest (Glasgow), and Virginia Atkinson (Buxton), sons-in-law Alistair and Graham, grandaughters Iona and Ailsa, brother-in-law Bobby, sister-in-law Marion, cousins, relatives and her many friends.