Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, April 16, 2017

Dessie Quinn

The death has occurred of Dessie Quinn, Glenaleamy, Powerstown Road, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at his residence in the care of his family. Dessie (Dessie cab's), son of the late Ronnie. Sadly missed by his loving partner Carol (Keeley), daughter Grace, father Jimmy, sisters Veronica, Jacqueline and Clodagh, brothers Jimmy, Kevin and Brian, Carol's dad Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Monday from 3pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Olivers Church. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

Catherine (Baby Coffey) Quinlan (née Coffey)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Baby Coffey) Quinlan (née Coffey),9 The Crescent, Cappawhite, Tipperary. April 15th 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel, Catherine, known as Baby Coffey; predeceased by her loving husband Martin, son Thomas and daughter Kathleen; very sadly missed by her sons Michael, Denis, Martin and Jim, daughters Breda, Mary, Teresa and Patsy, brother, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite on Easter Monday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

Monica (Mona) O'Neill

The death has occurred of Monica (Mona) O'Neill, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, died 15 April 2017. Deeply regreted by her loving son Jj, daughters Ann Monica and Marie, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Tuesday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am in St Nicholas' Church, Carrick on Suir followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork.

Edward (Ned) Buckley

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Buckley, Ballyvandron Ballinaclough, Nenagh, Tipperary. (Peacefully) After a short illness. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Alice (Rohan), Willie, Michael, John and Nora (Fogarty). Deeply regretted by his loving sister Sr. Elizabeth (Sheffield), nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Cousins relatives neighbours and friends R.I.P.

Reposing in Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Monday from 5pm with removal to Ballinaclough Church at 7.30pm arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in Templederry new Cemetery.