Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, April 17, 2017

The late Dr. Aidan O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Dr. Aidan O'Reilly, MB FRCPath. Ballypatrick, Clonmel, and formerly London, on 15th April 2017, peacefully at home surrounded by loving family. Beloved brother of Breda McElroy, his late sister Mary Tobin, Anne McCarthy, Katy McRae, Bunny O'Donnell, Tony, Ebbie, his late brother Vinny, Bill, Jack and Terry. Sadly missed by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held in St John's the Baptist Church, Kilcash, at 6.30pm on Thursday 20th April 2017.

The late Monica (Mona) O'Neill

The death has occurred of Monica (Mona) O'Neill, Carrick-on-Suir, on 15 April 2017. Deeply regreted by her loving son JJ, daughters Ann Monica and Marie, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Tuesday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am in St Nicholas' Church, Carrick on Suir followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork.

The late Edward (Ned) Buckley

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Buckley, Ballyvandron, Ballinaclough, Nenagh.

Peacefully after a short illness. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Alice (Rohan), Willie, Michael, John and Nora (Fogarty). Deeply regretted by his loving sister Sr. Elizabeth (Sheffield), nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Monday from 5 o'c with removal to Ballinaclough Church at 7.30 o'c, arriving at 8 o'c. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Templederry new Cemetery.