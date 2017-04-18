Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, April 18, 2017

The late Denis Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Denis Fitzgerald, late of Barona House, Clonmel, and Glounthaune, Cork. Predeceased by his wife Joan and brother of the late Patrick, Gretta, Donal, Ann and Nora. Very sadly missed by his loving son Pat, daughter in law Fiona, grandson Paddy, brothers Liam and Finbar, sister Mary, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to St. Michael's Church, Clerihan, for 11.30am Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.

The late Cyril Downing

The death has occurred of Cyril Downing late of Cappauniac, Bansha, Tipperary and Northampton. Devoted husband of the late Josephine (née Conway, Stonepark). Deeply regretted by his cherished niece Rosemarie Williamson and husband Norman, sisters-in-law, Sr. Breda (Killarney), Delia Conway (Gurtavoher, Glen of Aherlow), nephew-in-law, nephews Tom, Michael, Padraigh and David Conway, Owen and Rory O'Connor, niece Maura Armstrong O'Connor, all the Downing family, Northampton, extended family, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Lying in repose at his residence on Wednesday evening April 19th from 5pm followed by rosary at 8.30pm. Removal to Kilmoyler Church Thursday morning arriving at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballinacourty Cemetery, Lisvernane, Co. Tipperary.