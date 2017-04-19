Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Thomas Cunningham

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Cunningham late of Kickham Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by Pauline, sons Justin and Shane, daughters Shauna and Megan, brother Rory, sisters Joan and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles Sean and Tommy, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.​

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter and Paul's Church. Requiem Mass at 1pm on Thursday with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Parkinson's Association.

Catherine (Kitty) Ryan (née Cullinane)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Ryan (née Cullinane) late of John Paul Place, Clonmel, Tipperary. Wife of the late Frank. Deeply regretted by her loving son Ken, daughter-in-law Geraldine, sadly missed by all her family Carolyn, Ronan, Juma, Aden and Emily, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Thursday from 5pm with removal to SS Peter & Paul's church at 7pm. Requiem mass on Friday at 1pm. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Babs Bourke (née Begley)

The death has occurred of Babs Bourke (née Begley) late of Glassdrum, Cappawhite, Tipperary and formerly of Stradbally, Waterford. Wife of the late Lar; sadly missed by her loving daughters Eileen, Noreen, Trish and Anne, sons Larry and James, brother Kenneth, sister Esther, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite Thursday evening from 5.30pm until 7.30pm; arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

Elsie Crowley (née Sutcliffe)

The death has occurred of Elsie Crowley (née Sutcliffe) late of Heywood Heights, Clonmel, Tipperary Predeceased by her mother Bid, father George and brother Georgie. Sadly missed by her loving husband Eamonn, children Claire, Ian and Aoife, daughter-in-law Patricia, son-in-law Liam, adored grandchildren Milo, Marianne, Oscar and Iarla, sisters Rosie, Freda and Mary, brothers Liam, Noel and John, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, April 20, from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday from her home at 11.15am to St. Oliver's Church Clonmel for Requiem Mass on arrival at 11.30am. Funeral immediately afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to ICU Department, Cork University Hospital.





The late Michael Daly

The death has occurred of Michael Daly late of Market Steet, Clogheen, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his sister Brigid, brother John, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Wednesday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30 pm to St Mary's Church Clogheen. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.

Una Mary Johnston (née Dagg)

The death has occurred of Una Mary Johnston (née Dagg) late of Airdrie, Scotland and, Templemore, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Alfie, she will be very sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Trudy Forrest (Glasgow), and Virginia Atkinson (Buxton), sons-in-law Alistair and Graham, grandaughters Iona and Ailsa, brother-in-law Bobby, sister-in-law Marion, cousins, relatives and her many friends.

Funeral will arrive to St. Mary's Church, Templemore, Thursday at 7pm. Funeral Service Friday afternoon at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Nora (Ciss) O'Brien (née Boland)

The death has occurred of Nora (Ciss) O'Brien (née Boland) late of McDonagh Terrace, Nenagh, Tipperary formerly of Ballingear, Portroe. Beloved wife of the late Jackie. Deeply regretted by her loving nieces Cora, Therese, nephews Michael, Frank, Tim and Tom, Eamonn, Brendan, Frankie and Brian, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday at 9.45am for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery.

Bridget O'Donovan (née O'Brien)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) O'Donovan (née O'Brien) late of Knockfella, Oola, Tipperary and Kilross, Tipperary. Bridget (Bridie), predeceased by her husband Bill; sadly missed by her brother Kennedy, sisters Eileen and Margaret, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon, Wednesday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Cullen Cemetery.

Helen Vaughan

The death has occurred of Helen Vaughan late of Rosemount, Rosegreen, Cashel, Tipperary and Kilfinane, Limerick. Beloved mother of the late Edward and daughter of the late Theresa. Deeply regretted by her daughter Alanna, sons Haydn, Kenny and Dan, grandsons Tadgh and Daryl, father Michael, sisters Liz and Debbie, brothers Thomas, James and Michael, partner Danny, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel, this evening, Wednesday, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Rosegreen. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.30pm followed by Cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork at 3pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Marymount Hospice.