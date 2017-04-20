Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, April 20, 2017

The late Mary Crowe

The death has occurred of Mary Crowe (née Hogan) late of Boherclough, Cashel. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and sister of the late Michael and Gretta. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Breda, nephews Sean, Pat and Adrian, niece Majella, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours, Colleagues at Cashel Credit Union and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour on Friday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Jimmy O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Jimmy O'Donnell late of Annerview, Killusty South, Fethard, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, son Keith, daughter Denise, grandson Ian, daughter-in-law Breda, colleague of Denise, Sue Donnellan, brother-in-law Leo Darcy, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Friday, April 21st, from 5pm with removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Killusty, at 7pm, to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Andrian Dreglea

The death has occurred of Andrian Dreglea late of Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Moldova. Suddenly, deeply regretted by his loving wife Arina, son David, daughter Milana, father Vasille, mother Lidia, brother Alex, relatives, many friends & colleagues in A.B.P. Nenagh & Cahir.

Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Burial will take place on Saturday morning in Lisboney Cemetery at 11am.

The late George Herriott

The death has occurred of George Herriott late Shannonvale, Dromineer, Nenagh. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons David and Ian, daughters Karen (McGregor) and Niamh, sisters Toni, Helen and Mary, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh, Thursday evening, from 5pm with removal at 7pm. to Carrig Church, Ballycommon arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Milford Hospice.

The late Stella Humphrys

The death has occurred of Stella Humphrys (née Delahunt) late of Glasnevin, Dublin / Roscrea. Beloved wife of the late Stan. Sadly missed by her loving sister Doris, step-daughter Trudy, niece Ruth, sister-in-law Olive, relatives and friends.

Removal from Kirwan’s Funeral Home, Ballygall Road on Friday afternoon at 2pm to Glasnevin Crematorium for a Funeral Service at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

The late Breda Kennedy

The death has occurred of Breda Kennedy late of Park, Banagher, Offaly / Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her partner Ned Tanner, her sister Kathleen Hughes, nieces Marie and Deirdre, nephew Eric, grandniece Olivia and grandnephew Tony, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Eliza Lodge Nursing Home, Banagher, Thursday, from 5pm until 7pm with removal afterwards to St. Michael's Church, Cloughjordan arriving for prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late William P. (Billy) Kenny

The death has occurred of William P. (Billy) Kenny late of Portroe, Tipperary and London, England. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary (Baxter), Noreen (Tierney) and Regina (Hogan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving on Sunday, April 23rd, to Portroe Church for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by Burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Andrew (Andy) Ryan

The death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) Ryan formerly of The Waterloo, Baggot St. Dublin and Kilcommon, Thurles, Tipperary. In his 96th year, husband of Annie for 60 Years. Sadly missed by Annie, his daughters Bernadette and Eileen, sons John, Tom and Andrew, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow. House strictly private.