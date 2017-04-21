Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, April 21, 2017

The late Joan Purcell

The death has occurred of Joan Purcell, Southview, Irshtown, Clonmel on 18th April 2017, suddenly at her home. Predeceased by her brother Fr. Joe Purcell. Very deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephew, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass at 10am on Monday. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Margaret Pauline O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Margaret Pauline O'Donnell (née Cooney), Pollnarooma, Salthill, Galway, and formerly 22 Irishtown, Clonmel. Beloved wife of Thomas and dearest mother of Cairbre and Una ; deeply regretted by her husband and children, sister Dolores (Stokes), brother-in-law Willo, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at the O'Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway on Friday 21st April from 4.00 p.m. with Removal at 6.00 p.m. to St. Ignatius Church, Sea Road. Funeral after 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday 22nd April to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. family flowers only by request.

The late Michael O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) O'Donnell, Piercetown, Gooldscross, Cashel, on April 20th 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Michael (Mickey), deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Liz, Marian and Jeannette, grandchildren Donna, Darren, Eoin, Chloe, Shane, Shannon, Jade and Ava, sisters Lal and May, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour on Sunday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by Cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. No flowers please, donations to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Tom Mackey

The death has occurred of Tom Mackey, Garrane, Killenaule, Thurles on 20th April 2017. Predeceased by his wife Breda and son Tommy. Very deeply regretted by his family Paul, Lisa and Stephen, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule on Saturday evening from 4.30 o'c to 6.15 o'c, arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule at 6.45 o'c. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11 o'c, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

The late Andrew Ryan

The death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) Ryan, formerly of The Waterloo, Baggot St., Dublin, and Kilcommon, Thurles, on 19th April 2017. Peacefully, after a short illness in the loving care of Tara Winthrop Private Clinic, Swords in his 96th year, husband of Annie for 60 Years. Sadly missed by Annie, his daughters Bernadette and Eileen, sons John, Tom and Andrew, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday, 21st April, in St. Mary's Parish Centre, Haddington Road (on the Church grounds) from 4 o'clock to 7 o'clock, with Removal to St. Mary's Church immediately afterwards. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Mary Aikenhead Day Care Centre, Donnybrook. House private.

The late Thomas Ryan

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Ryan, Curraheen, Toomevara, Nenagh.

Predeceased by his wife Ann and sister Bridget. Deeply regretted by his loving son John, daughters Mary (Grace), Kathleen (McCarthy) and Anna (Ryan), grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh on Friday, from 5.30pm to 8pm with removal on Saturday to Gortagarry Church for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.