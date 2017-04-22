Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, April 22, 2017

The late Fintan Loughnane

The death has occurred of Fintan Loughnane late of Dalcassian Tce., Kickham St., Thurles. Predeceased by his father Denis and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Bridget (Delia), brothers Michael, Jimmy, Denis, Paudie, Eddie, Kevin and Joseph, sisters June, Ann, Phyllis and Delia, brothers-in-law sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home on Monday evening, 24th April from 4pm to 8pm arriving at The Cathedral at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 25th April at 11am, burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Mary's, Drumcar, Co. Louth.

The late Thomas Devaney

The death has occurred of Thomas Devaney late of 11 Glen Ard, Mountbolus Offaly and late of Templemore. Predeceased by his father Kevin, mother Nora, daughter Jemeel, brothers Kevin and Christy. Sadly missed by his loving partner Fionnuala, sons Dean and Nigel, daughters Lisa, Karen and Danielle, grandsons, granddaughters, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Boyd's funeral home Birr on Saturday from 2pm till 4.45 pm arriving at the church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac for 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 11.30 am followed by burial to Lowertown Cemetery, Mountbolus.

The late Joan Purcell

The death has occurred of Joan Purcell late of Southview, Irishtown, Clonmel. Predeceased by her brother Fr. Joe Purcell. Very deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephew, relatives and her many friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass at 10am on Monday. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Michael (Mickey) O’Donnell

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) O’Donnell, Piercetown, Gooldscross, Cashel. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Liz, Marian and Jeannette, grandchildren Donna, Darren, Eoin, Chloe, Shane, Shannon, Jade and Ava, sisters Lal and May, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour on Sunday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by Cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. No flowers please, donations to South Tipperary Hospice.