Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, April 23, 2017

The late Oonagh O'Shea

The death has occurred of Oonagh O'Shea (née McManus), 'Lisbreen', Galbally Road, Tipperary Town on April 22, 2017 (peacefully). Devoted wife of Michael and much loved mother of Michael, Fergal, Eamon and Ciarán; sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Helen, Heidi and Sue, grandchildren Amy, Colin, Samantha, Cian and Aoife, extended family and wide circle of close friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home this Sunday evening from 5 o'c. to 7 o'c. Requiem Mass on Monday in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary, at 12 o'c. Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Cork.

The late Margaret Healy

The death has occurred of Margaret (Rita) Healy (née Loy), Gortreagh House, Lombardstown, Cork; Cookstown, Tyrone; and Thurles.

Peacefully at her residence in Lombardstown. Beloved wife of the late Joe (ex Irish Sugar), and dear mother of Kay, Patrick, Thomas, Marguerite and John. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Ciaran, Killian, Orla, Conor, Seamus, Joe and Kevin, sons in law Pat and Gerry, daughter in law Ann, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Lying in repose at O'Callaghan's Funeral Chapel, Ballyclough on Sunday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. John's Church, Glantane. Requeim mass on Monday at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. John's Cemetery, Glantane.