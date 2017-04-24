Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, April 24, 2017

The late Noreen Dougan

The death has occurred of Noreen Dougan (née Davern), Clonmel. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Pre-deceased by her husband Peter and daughter Deirdre. Beloved mother of Ronan, Niamh, Donagh, Conal and Derbhile. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren Cliona, Cillian, Ronan, Aine, Caoimhe, Peter and Rory, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Tuesday to Ss Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please.

The late Oonagh O'Shea

The death has occurred of Oonagh O'Shea (née McManus), 'Lisbreen', Galbally Road, Tipperary Town on April 22, 2017 (peacefully). Devoted wife of Michael and much loved mother of Michael, Fergal, Eamon and Ciarán; sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Helen, Heidi and Sue, grandchildren Amy, Colin, Samantha, Cian and Aoife, extended family and wide circle of close friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Monday in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary, at 12 o'c. Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Cork.

The late Margaret Healy

The death has occurred of Margaret (Rita) Healy (née Loy), Gortreagh House, Lombardstown, Cork; Cookstown, Tyrone; and Thurles.

Peacefully at her residence in Lombardstown. Beloved wife of the late Joe (ex Irish Sugar), and dear mother of Kay, Patrick, Thomas, Marguerite and John. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Ciaran, Killian, Orla, Conor, Seamus, Joe and Kevin, sons in law Pat and Gerry, daughter in law Ann, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requeim mass on Monday at St. John's Church, Glantane at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. John's Cemetery, Glantane.