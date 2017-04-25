Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, April 25, 2017

The late Eily Cass

The death has occurred of Eily Cass (née Power), Lower Waterford Road, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir.

Formerly of Killbrack, Rathgormack and Clashmore, Co. Waterford.

Reposing in St. Molleran’s Church on Tuesday from 5pm with prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12.30pm followed by burial in Rathgormack Cemetery.

The late Bobbie O'Brien

The death has occurred of Bobbie O'Brien, Gurtacullen, Clogheen, Tipperary on April 24th 2017. Robert (Bobbie) deeply regretted by his sons Tommy, Johny, Robbie and Paddy, daughters Margaret, Josephine, Helen, Anne and Catherine, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews. nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Wednesday from 5pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of The Holy Family, Ardfinnan. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Finnan's Cemetery.

The late Mossie O'Neill

The death has occurred of Mossie O'Neill, Fr Sheehy Terrace, Clogheen, Tipperary (formerly of Killeatin) on April 23rd 2017. Mossie, deeply regretted by his loving wife Liz, sons Maurice and Adam, brother Seamus, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Tuesday from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Clogheen. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.

The late Sadie O'Connell

The death has occurred of Sadie O'Connell (née Moloney), The Hill, Clonomogue, Loughmore, Templemore, on 24th of April 2017, after a long illness bravely borne. Sadie, wife of the late Seamus and sister of the late Kitty. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, Ann, Kathleen, Sally and Bernie, Sons, Tom, Jim and Denis, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law, Kieran, Colman and Martin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece Mary, nephew Tommy, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

The late Margaret Bent

The death has occurred of Margaret Bent (née McGrath), Cois Móna, Dromineer, Nenagh. Sadly missed by her husband Aidan, sons Rowland and Thomas, daughter Jenny, sisters Mary, Eileen, Jane and Catherine, brother John, aunt, uncles, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm followed by Removal to Youghalarra Church (Newtown) arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'c with Burial afterwards in Dromineer Cemetery.

The late Noreen Dougan

The death has occurred of Noreen Dougan (née Davern), Clonmel.

Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Pre-deceased by her husband Peter and daughter Deirdre. Beloved mother of Ronan, Niamh, Donagh, Conal and Derbhile. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren Cliona, Cillian, Ronan, Aine, Caoimhe, Peter and Rory, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Removal on Tuesday from her home to Ss Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please.