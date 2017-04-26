Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, April 26, 2017

The late John (Plum) O'Donnell

The death has occurred of John (Plum) O'Donnell, Pearse Park and late of Brodeen Cottages, Tipperary Town on April 24th, 2017. Sadly missed by his wife Noreen, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sisters, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary at 10.30am and Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Michael Watters

The death has occurred of Michael Watters, Jamestown, Mullinahone, Tipperary on April 24, 2017, peacefully at his residence after a short illness bravely borne, predeceased by his son Denis and daughter Ann Marie.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Maretta and Cathy, brothers and sisters, daughter-in-law Joyce, sons-in-law Edward and Darren, grandchildren Jesse, Paige, Luc, Alex, Niall and Alan, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone, on Wednesday, April 26th, from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday, April 27th from Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone, at 11.30am to St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The South Tipp Homecare Team.

The late Mary Dooley

The death has occurred of Mary Dooley (née Bourke), 83 Assumption Park, Roscrea.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening from 6.00 with rosary at 8.00. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.