Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, April 27, 2017

The late Noreen Geary

The death has occurred of Noreen Geary (née Keating), Old Spa Road, Clonmel, on 26th April 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, (wife of the late Pat and mother of the late Padraig).​ Very deeply regretted by her loving son Ronan, daughters Aedín and Triona, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Clonmel on Friday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul.

The late Susan Larkin

The death has occurred of Susan (Sue) Larkin (née Burgoyne), 'Atlanta’, Knockgraffon, Cahir, and formerly of Tean, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, on April 26th 2017, peacefully. Beloved wife of the late Eamon. Sadly missed by her devoted son Benedict, loving mother Beryl, brothers Anthony and Gary, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by private cremation.

The late Mary Jordan

The death has occurred of Mary Jordan (née Eakins), Derrin, Borris-in-Ossory, Co Laois and formerly of Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel, on April 25th 2017, peacefully at Abbeyleix Hospital. Mary Bridget, beloved wife of the late Francis Paschel and sister of the late John. Deeply regretted her loving sons William, Francis and Gerard, daughter Esther, son-in-law Neil, daughters-in-law Elaine and Les, grandchildren Nicholas and Daniel, brothers Richard and Billy, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence, Derrin, Borris-in-Ossory this Saturday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel, at 12.00 noon, followed by private cremation.

The late Peter Mulcahy

The death has occurred of Peter Mulcahy, Woodlands Heights, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Thursday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Molleran’s Church. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The late Patrick O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Reilly, Ballyneale, Carrick-on-Suir. Funeral Mass on Thursday in Ballyneale Church at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Tim Hoare

The death has occurred of Tim Hoare, Penane, Loughmore, Templemore, on 25th April 2017, after a long illness bravely bourne. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife, Mary, daughter Brid, son-in-law Tom, sisters Mary, Nancy and Bridie, grandchildren Liam and Tadhg, brother-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing this Thursday evening in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore from 6pm. Removal to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore at 8pm, to arrive at 8-45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11-30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.