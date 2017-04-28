Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, April 28, 2017

The late Mathias Conneely

The death has occurred of Mathias Conneely, Main Street, Killenaule, and formerly of Letterard, Cashel, Connemara, Co. Galway. Peacefully on 26th April 2017, on his birthday in the loving care of his family and staff at Aut Even Hospital, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by his loving wife Annie, brothers Pat and Coleman, sisters Mary and Ann. Beloved father to Michael, Lucy and Timothy, daughter-in-law Junko and his loyal companion Iggy. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Margaret, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Lying in repose at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule on Saturday (29th April) from 5pm to 9pm. Removal from his residence Sunday (30th April) at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Killenaule. Burial afterwards in Crosscannon Cemetery. Family flowers only, kind donations in lieu to Cara Projects, Kenya.

The late Anne Tobin

The death has occurred of Anne Tobin (née Norton), Sue Ryder House, Holycross and formerly of Garranlea, New Inn, Cashel, on April 27th 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Christopher (Chris). Sadly missed by her loving daughters Caroline, Susan and Avril, sons-in-law William and Gary, grandchildren Annie, Claire, Aisling, Chloe, Katherine and Susan, brothers Sean and Eamon, sisters Sr. Veronica and Nuala, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Caroline Hally’s residence Garranlea, New Inn this Saturday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Liam Kennedy

The death has occurred of Liam Kennedy, Caherdavin, Limerick, and Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Treasurer of Na Piarsaigh GAA Club and late of Ard Scoil Rís. Liam died peacefully (after a brief illness) in the tender care of his loving family and the wonderful staff at Tallaght Hospital. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Ann and beloved children Darragh, Deirdre and Padraic. Survived by his brothers John, Martin, Pat & Ger, sisters Kathleen & Mary, aunt Nora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday evening, April 30th, from 4pm to 6pm. Removal will arrive at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Monday, May 1st, for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Blood Bike Mid-West c/o Griffin’s Funerals.

House private on Sunday night and Monday morning please.

The late Noel McMahon

The death has occurred of Noel McMahon, 12 Kennedy Park, Roscrea.

Predeceased by his father Michael, mother Maureen, brothers Paul & Ger & sister Ann.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Eileen, Siobhan, Denise & Eithne, brothers Michael, Dermot, Ramond, Cormac, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence (Kennedy Park) on Friday evening from 5.00 with rosary at 8.00. Private removal on Saturday morning at 11.00 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Margaret (Peg) Power

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Power (née Bourke), Clonaslee, St. Conlon's Road, Nenagh. Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, beloved wife of Mick and loving mother of Pat and Margaret (Moran). Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Moira, daughter-in-law Philomena, grandchildren, brother-in-law Billy, sister-in-law Bernie (Hodgins), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Saturday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.15pm with burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery.