Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, April 29, 2017

The late Helen Dillon

The death has occurred of Helen Dillon, Bianconi Drive, Clonmel on 28th April 2017 at South Tipperary General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paul, son Mark, daughters Pauline, Joan and Valerie, sisters Ann and Benny, brother Michael, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Sunday at 1.30pm to St. Oliver's Church for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial immediately afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late John O'Brien

The death has occurred of John O'Brien, Derrygrath, Clonmel, on 28th April 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his loving sister Sr. Martha, Presentation Convent Thurles, brother Gus, sister-in-law Mary, nephew, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, on Saturday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in Powerstown Cemetery.

The late Helen O'Brien

The death has occurred of Helen O'Brien, Mullough, Ballyneal, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at O'Dwyers Funeral Parlour, Carrick-on-Suir, on Saturday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10am to The Island Crematorium, Little Island, Cork. Funeral Mass on Friday 5th May at 10.30am in St Nicolas Church. Burial of ashes immediately after in St Mary's Cemetery.

The late Michael O'Farrell

The death has occurred of Michael O'Farrell, Cooladerry, Ballyporeen, Cahir on April 27th. 2017 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Michael dearly loved husband of Catherine (Birdie) and loving father of Ann Marie, Pat, Carmel, Conor, Michael and Rory. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, grand-children, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother Sean, sisters Mary (Morris) and Emelia (Murphy), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday 29th April from 4 pm. to 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

The late Beatrice Shelly

The death has occurred of Beatrice (Beatty) Shelly (née Gardiner), Ardbane, South Lodge, Grangemockler. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital; deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, daughter Nuala, sons Jerry and Edward, daughters-in-law Jackie and Rachel, grandchildren Conor, Darragh, Laura, Evie and Tom, sisters Nellie, Mary and Anne, brothers Jim, Jack and Eamonn, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Predeceased by brother Michael and sister Kathleen, sister-in-law Dolores and brother-in-law Tom.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday, 29th April, from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass Sunday, 30th April, at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Grangemockler, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House family only Sunday morning please.

The late Joseph Sweeney

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Sweeney, Churchfield, Newport, Co.Tipperary on April 27th 2017 peacefully in the care of the staff of Milford hospice. Husband of the late Eileen, predeceased by his daughter-in-law Claire, brother John and sister Mary. Sadly missed by his loving sons Hugh and Aidan, daughter Ailish, his beloved friend Maureen, daughter-in-law Olivia, 9 grandchildren, sister Margaret Richardson, sister-in-law Maisie, brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport this Saturday April 29th from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock with removal to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Sunday 30th at 11.30 o'clock, burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Owing to Joe's death, Sweeney's shop will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The late Mary McKevitt

The death has occurred of Mary McKevitt (née Kennedy), Naas, Kildare and formerly of Ballinahow, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her sisters Josephine, Sally and Breda. Beloved wife and mother, sadly missed by her extended family especially husband Frank (Brig Gen Retired), sons Turlough, Daragh and Tighearnach, sister Anna, brother Patrick, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Saturday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Sunday morning to arrive at the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Rd., Naas. Flowers from family only. House private.

The late Billy Murphy

The death has occurred of Billy Murphy, Bantiss, Cloughjordan and late of Millview Toomevara. Predeceased by his Grandaughter Keisha Delaney Murphy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peg, family, Jackie,Michael, Clare and June. Grandchildren Gérard, Nicola, Darren Cuddihy and Marley Delaney. Great grandchildren Aoibheann and Daithi Kennedy , sons-in-law Owen and Tommy and Michael's partner Brid, Sister, Margaret and Brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends RIP.

Reposing at his home on Sunday evening from 4 to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday in Ballinree church at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late J.C. O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of J.C. O'Dwyer, Cardiff and late of Carrigdawson, Nenagh. Predeceased by his wife Anne and brothers John, Thomas and William. Deeply regretted by his family Elizabeth, Colette, Theresa, John and Claire, sisters Mary, Lilly and Ann.

Requiem Mass at All Hallows Church, Miskin, Cardiff on Tuesday 2nd May at 10am.