Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, April 30, 2017

The late Catherine Fahey

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Fahey (nee Prendergast) late of Kilsheelan and Cloughaleigh, Golden. Pre-deceased by her husband Paddy and sisters Peggy (Ryan), Maureen (Corbett) and Bridie (Corcoran). Sadly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday from 6.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to Ss Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Lucy Hartnett

The death has occurred of Lucy Hartnett (nee O’Connor) St. Michael’s Avenue, Tipperary Town. Wife of the late Flo. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Willie, daughter Anne (Dowling) and Alice (Cummins) grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Peggy Meagher

The death has occurred of Peggy Meagher (nee McCormack) late of Glassdrum, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary. Wife of the late Tim; sadly missed by her loving son Willie, daughters Mary Andrews, Margaret Meagher, Teresa Ryan B and Breda Ryan H, daughter-in-law Geraldine, sons-in-law Don, Gerard and Shane, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Sunday evening from 5 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima of Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late John Joseph Ronayne

The death has occurred of John Joseph Ronayne, late of Dublin Rd, Thurles and Ardmore, Waterford/ Fermoy, Cork. Predeceased by his beloved son Aidan.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, sons Edmond, Michael and Sean, daughter Marie, daughters in law Sandra and Frances, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours, and many good friends, especially those at Ronayne Hire and Hardware.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Monday 1st May from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption on Tuesday 2nd May at 10.15 am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation at a later date.

The late Anna Ryan

The death has occurred of Anna Ryan (nee McCarthy) late of Thurles. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Johnny, daughters Margaret and Tina, son John, grandsons Jonathan, Ryan, David and Nathan, extended family Peadar and Lori, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5 p.m. to 7.30 p.m., arriving in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Brigid, Bohernanave on Tuesday morning at 9.15 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.