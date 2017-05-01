Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, May 1, 2017

The late Nancy Downey

The death has occurred of Nancy Downey (née Phelan) late of Park Avenue, Cahir. Sadly missed by her loving son Michael, daughters Aileen and Marguerite, brother Arthur, sister Detta, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Glebe House New Inn on this Wednesday evening from 6.00oc to 8.00oc. Arriving at The Church Of Our Lady Queen, New Inn on Thursday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Noreen Tuohy

The death has occurred of Noreen Tuohy (née Cleere) late of 44 Childers Park, Thurles. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, husband Billy, son Johnny, daughters Annmarie and Patricia, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, son in law, daughter in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday 3rd May from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at Bothar na Naomh Church on Thursday 4th May at 9.15 for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patricks Cemetery, Thurles.

The late John Browne

The death has occurred of John Browne late of Kennedy Park, Thurles and formerly Stuke, Rossmore. In his 87th year. Predeceased by his brothers Patrick (Killarney) and William (Gortahoola, Drombane), brothers in law James Corbett and Denis Coman, nephew Seamus Corbett. Deeply regretted by his brothers James and Michael, sisters Betty, Eileen and Bridie, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, great grand nephews, great grand nieces, relatives, neighbours, former Irish Rail colleagues and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Wednesday 3rd May from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at Rossmore Church on Thursday 4th May at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Thomas Hackett

The death has occurred of Thomas Hackett late of Windsor Grove, Thurles. Pre deceased by his wife Maura. In the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home. Holycross. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Mary and Anne, son in law Billy Treacy, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday, 2nd May, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Sr. Bridget Keogh

The death has occurred of Sr. Bridget Keogh, Presentation Convent, Thurles and formerly of Rahealty, Presentation Convent Castleconnell, Ryde, Isle of Wight and Zimbabwe Province. Predeceased by her brother Paddy and his wife Eibhlín, her sister Joan and her husband Christy Foyle, her brother-in-law Larry Fagan. Deeply regretted by her sisters Mary (Swindon, England), Christine Fagan (Dublin), her brother Dan and sister-in-law Moira (Calverstown, Co. Kildare), nieces, nephews, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, friends and her loving Presentation Community and Congregation.

Reposing in the Convent Chapel, Thurles on Monday from 3 p.m. with prayers at 5.30 p.m. followed by removal to the Cathedral of the Assumption. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Tom O'Regan

The death has occurred of Tom O'Regan late of Coolkennedy, Thurles. In his 91st year. Predeceased by his wife Nora (née Butler). Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Evelyn, sons Dan and Jerry, daughters in law Norma and Mary, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Monday 1st May from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at St Peter's Church, Moycarkey, at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 2nd May at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey.