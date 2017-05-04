Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, May 4, 2017

The late Dick Strang

The death has occurred of Dick (Big Richard) Strang late of Boherduff, Fethard Road, Clonmel, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his wife Rita, sisters Margo and Bernie, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Thursday from 6.45pm with removal at 8.15pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Kilcash. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late John Burke

The death has occurred of John Burke late of Coolboy, Emly, Tipperary. Son of the late Pat and uncle of the late Ciara. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Aileen, brothers Liam and Toby, sister Mary, sisters-in-law Margaret and Maria, brother-in-law Joe, nephews and nieces Conor, Brian, Eimear, Matthew, Rachel, Eoin and Cathal, uncles Fr.Tim and Danny (Burke), John, Tom and Eamon (Slattery), aunts Rita (Maher), Sr. Noreen (Slattery), and Mary (Hourigan), aunts-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence Friday from 5pm to 7.30pm. Followed by removal to St. Ailbe's Church, Emly arriving at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

The late May Chambers

The death has occurred of May Chambers (née Shaw) late of Lisnagower, Ballingarry (NR), Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughter Jean, grandchild Thomas, son-in-law Tony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St, Joseph's Funeral Home, Borrisokane on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Service on Friday in Ballingarry Church at 2pm and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society.

The late Patrick Egan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Egan late of St. Patrick's Avenue, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his family, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary today, Thursday, from 6pm. Removal at 7pm St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late John Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of John Fitzgerald late of Ard Caoin and late of Ard Fatima, Clonmel, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Anne, Assumpta and Helen, brother Tony, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fennessys Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown arriving at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Mary Fogarty

The death has occurred of Mary Fogarty (née Moloney) late of Cullawn, Knock, Roscrea, Tipperary / Killaloe, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Dan. Deeply regretted by her sons Seamus & Eamonn, daughter Marie, sister Christine, brother Paddy, son-in-law Kevin, daughters-in-law Mandy & Jill, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren Georgie, Conor, rowena, Liam & Fiona, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm arriving in Knock Church at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St. Cronan's Cemetery, Roscrea.

The late Mary Lorenza Fraughan

The death has occurred of Mary Lorenza Fraughan late of Knocklofty, Clonmel, Tipperary. The death has occurred of Mary Lorenzo Fraughan, Knocklofty, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, peacefully, at South Tipperary General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Maura, grandniece, grandnephews, special friend Bernie, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Thursday from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Grange. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am with burial immediately afterwards in the New Cemetery.

The late Kathleen Keane

The death has occurred of Kathleen Keane (née Kelly) late of Carrigeen, Cahir, Tipperary / Castlerea, Roscommon. Kathleen, formerly of Vale View, Lisalway, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Wife of the late John. She will be very sadly missed by her loving son John, daughter Mary, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigans Funeral Home, Cahir on Friday from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Eileen Purtill

The death has occurred of Eileen Purtill (née O'Sullivan) late of Cashel Road, Killenaule, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Charlie and daughter Marion, deeply regretted by her son Charlie, daughters Ellen and Mary, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral to arrive at St Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass, at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The late Peter Rigney

The death has occurred of Peter Rigney late of Ayr Hill House, Roscrea, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, son Paul, daugter Margaret, sisters Bernie Fitzpatrick & Madge Quigley, son-in-law James, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Jamie, Cian, Chloe, Alanna, Gráinne, Hollye & Darragh, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday evening from 5pm with rosary at 9pm. Private removal on Friday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to The Lourdes Fund.