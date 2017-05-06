Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, May 6, 2017

The late Margaret Fahey

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Fahey (nee Coughlan) late of Poulnagunogue, Mountain Road, Clonmel, and formerly of Ballinguiroe, Kildorrery, Co Cork. Beloved wife of Larry and much loved mother of Aoife, Kevin and Donncha. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, sons, brother Matt, sisters Eileen (Walsh), Kit (Collins) and Pat (Crowe), grandchildren Megan, Dylan, Calum, Milo, Oisín, Cian, Isabelle and Grace, son-in-law Garry, daughters-in-law Fionnuala and Mags, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Saturday from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Sunday to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.30pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Anne Kelleher

The death has occurred of Anne Kelleher (nee Looby) late of Albert Street, Clonmel, and formerly of New Inn, Cashel. Beloved wife of Sean and much loved mother of Terry. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, grandchildren Christopher and Amy, brothers Andy, Jim and Larry (Looby), sisters Kathleen (Hornby) and Bridget (Walsh), daughter-in-law Jennifer, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Removal from Condons Funeral Parlour on Monday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by private cremation in The Island Crematorium, Cork.

The late Arthur O'Malley

The death has occurred of Arthur O'Malley late of Ard na Greine, Clonmel. Husband of the late Ida. Very deeply regretted by his loving son John, daughters Caroline, Sandra, Anna and Sarah, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Joe, Michael and Noel, sisters Patricia and Angela, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday at 12.30pm to St. Peter and Paul's Church for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Lee Dineen

The death has occurred of Lee Dineen, Ballygodoon, Monard, Tipperary and late of Skibereen and Butlerstown, West Cork. Husband of the late Ann. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Tim and Michael, daughter Niamh, sister Ruth, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Saturday evening from 6pm with removal to 7.30pm to St Nicholas' Church, Solohead. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1pm and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Kathleen Moore

The death has occurred of Kathleen Moore (nee Gormley) late of Main Street, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Sean; deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary (Moore-Ryan) and Sharon (Kinahan), son Declan, sister Patsy, sons-in-law, George and John, grandchildren Ashley, Ross, Grace, Caoimhe and Conor, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Kellers Funeral Home, Nenagh on Saturday evening from 4 o'c. to 6 o'c. Funeral arriving on Sunday morning to St. Peter's & Paul's Church, Borrisokane for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

The late Tom Tooher

The death has occurred of Tom Tooher late of Ballyoughter,Rathcabbin, Roscrea. Pre-deceased by his wife Eileen. Deeply regretted by his loving son Garry, daughter-in-law Marian, grandchildren, brother Paddy, sister Teresa (London), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Garry's residence, Ballyoughter, Saturday 6th May from 5 o'clock till 8 o'clock, Removal to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin, arriving at 11.15 , for funeral mass at 11.30am on Sunday, burial afterwards in Carrig cemetery