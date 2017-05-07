Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, May 7, 2017

The late Tom Kennedy

The death has occurred of Tom Kennedy, Clogheraily, Loughmore, Tipperary on , 5th May 2017, Tom, husband of the late Maureen. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Anne (Hoolan, Dunkerrin), sons Philip, John, Noel and David (Sallins), grandchildren, Andrew, Cormac, Oran, Aimee, Dáire, Cillian, Tomás and Sean, son in law Jim, daughters in law, Mairead, Karen and Moira, sisters Sr. Margaret (St. John of Gods, Wexford), and Mary (Kenny, Roscrea), sisters in law, Biddy and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends,

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Sunday evening from 5pm. Removal to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore, to arrive at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Pat Norton

The death has occurred of Pat Norton, Coole, Gortnahoe, and formerly, Boulea, The Commons, Thurles. Pat, pre-deceased by his father Paddy, peacefully at his home, surrourded by his loving family. So sadly missed by his wife Nora, daughters Eimear and Siobhán, mother Kitty, brothers William, James, John, Eugene, sisters Geraldine (Ryan), Bernadette (Walsh), Anne (Tobin), cousins Katherine (Conlon), Seamus (Tobin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday 7th May 2017, from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving to Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe on Monday morning at 11am for 11.30am Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in Fennor Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society and Homecare Team. House private Monday morning, please.

The late John Penston

The death has occurred of John Penston, Rathfarnham and late of O'Connell Gardens, Sandymount; and Tipperary, on May 6, 2017 (peacefully in the tender care of the staff) at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, beloved husband of Elizabeth and much loved father of Tadhg and Sean; very sadly missed by his wife, sons, Blanka, grandchildren Layla and David, mother-in-law Mary Maher Ryan (Lacey's Cross, Co. Tipperary) brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, on Monday, from 4pm to 6pm. There will be a funeral Service for John in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Tuesday at 1pm with cremation immediately afterwards. No flowers please. Donations to Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, if desired.

The late Laurence Whelan

The death has occurred of Laurence (Gerry) Whelan, Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Upperchurch, Co. Tipperary, on 5th May 2017, peacefully, in the dedicated and exceptional care of all the staff at the Kylemore House Nursing Home, Bray. Beloved husband and best friend for 56 years to Eileen (née Sheridan), remembered with love by his children Gerard, Maureen, Breda, Caroline, Aisling, Brendan and Raymond, sisters Sally and Rita, brother Patrick, daughter-in-law Carol, sons-in-law Gerard, Matt and Sid, grandchildren Seán, Aidan, Fiona, Gavin, Shane, Rory, Michelle, Finn, Liam and Lila, great-grandchildren Paradise, Honey and Ava, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his son Gerard's residence on Monday afternoon, 8th May, from 2pm to 8pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday morning, 9th May, at 10am in the Holy Redeemer Church, Main Street, Bray followed by interment in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray. Enquiries to Thomas Murphy & Sons Funeral Directors 012862471.