Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, May 8, 2017

The late James Joseph Prendergast

The death has occurred of James Joseph (Joe) Prendergast on the occasion of his 92nd birthday. Formerly of Clonmel, on May 6th 2017. In the care of all the staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Beloved husband and best friend of his late wife Catherine, deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter Anna, sons Joseph and John, brothers John and Michael, in-laws, grandchildren Ryan, Emma, Tom and Una, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Lanigan's Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road, on Monday with removal to the Church of the Miraculous Medal, Clonskeagh, arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral on Tuesday morning after 10am Mass to Glasnevin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Parkinson's Association of Ireland.

The late Josephine Hyland

The death has occurred of Josephine Hyland (née Sweeney), 4 Liam Lynch, Newcastle, Tipperary, on May 6th 2017. Josephine deepy regretted by her sons, daughters, sister, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 10am. Removal on Tuesday for 12o clock Mass to the Church of our Lady of the Assumption Newcastle. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Liam Stapleton

The death has occurred of Liam Stapleton, Ballysheedy, Limerick; and Tipperary Town.

Liam, beloved husband of Amee (Price) and dearest son of Tom and May, died suddenly at home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, parents, brothers John, Ger and Mike, parents-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives, colleagues at Carphone Warehouse and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Tuesday May 9th from 5-7pm. Funeral arriving at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Wednesday May 10th for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Limerick Animal Welfare.

The late William Black

The death has occurred of William Black, Cappagh, Bansha, Tipperary. William passed away suddenly at his residence. Son of the late John and Margaret and formerly of Irish Rail. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Breda and Mary, aunts Kathleen Ryan and Mary Buckley, brother in law, nieces, nephews, grand nephew, grand niece, cousins and many friends.

Reposing at his residence on this Monday evening from 4pm with removal at 7.30pm, arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Kilmoyler at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Bansha old cemetery.

The late Mary Hanly

The death has occurred of Mary Hanly (née Kinane), Reiska, Kilcommon, Thurles, and late of Toureen, Rossmore, on May 7th 2017, peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne, at Mid West Regional Hospital, Nenagh. Beloved wife of the late Andrew (Andy). Deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughters, Patricia Troy (Two Mile Borris), Margaret Ryan (Dolla), James, Breda and Michael, brother Fr Willie Kinane, sister Sr Kathleen Kinane C.P., grandchildren Áine, Siobhán, Mary, Jason, Stephen, Andrew, Patrick and Mary, sons-in-law Liam and Robert, daughter-in-law Margaret, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Reposing this Monday evening from 5 o clock at Our Lady Queen of Peace Funeral Home, Kilcommon, with removal at 8 o clock to St Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon. Reqieum Mass on Tuesday at 11.30 o clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Hannie Phelan

The death has occurred of Hannie Phelan (née Hayden), Rathmanna formerly Laharden, Thurles, on May 7th, 2017, peacefully in South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John. Will be sadly missed by her devoted family Breda, Una, Seán and Pat (Drohan), grandchildren Cathy, Stephen, Jack, Aoife and John, daughter-in-law Bríd, son-in-law John, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening from 4.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. to arrive at St. James's Church, Two-Mile-Borris, at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial in the local cemetery.

The late Paul McCormack

The death has occurred of Paul McCormack, Garrynatineel, Ballina, Tipperary, and late of Mungret, Limerick. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret and brother James. Beloved husband of Catherine and loving father of Shane and Niall. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Michael, John, Joe, Patrick, Gerard and Tony, sisters Agnes, Anne and Breda, aunts, uncle, mother-in-law Nonie, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving on Tuesday to St. Lua's Church, Ballina for Funeral Mass at 1 o'c followed by burial in Burgess Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research.

The late Mary Treacy

he death has occurred of Mary Treacy (née O'Brien), Athnid, Thurles and late of the Orchard, Shanakill, Roscrea, on 7th May 2017, Mary, peacefully at St. Theresa’s Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Edward (Neddy). Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Frances, niece Siobhan, nephews, Jim, Gearoid and Fergus, grand nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Monday evening from 6pm. Removal at 7-30pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, to arrive at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.