Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, May 10, 2017

The late Irene Callinan

The death has occurred of Irene Callinan, Main Street, Dundrum, Tipperary on May 5th 2017. Unexpectedly in Edinburgh, Scotland. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her heartbroken parents Philomena and Bertie, brothers Martin, Bertie and Adam, sisters MaryAnn and Lucy, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla this Thursday, May 11th at 2pm for Reception prayers. Requiem Mass Friday at 11:30am followed by burial in St Senan's Cemetery, Knockavilla. Family flowers only please.

The late Martin McCarthy

The death has occurred of Martin McCarthy, 1 St. Brigid's Terrace, Littleton, Thurles, on May 8th, 2017, in the wonderful care of Thurles Community Hospital of the Assumption Palliative Care Unit. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Norma, daughter Noelle, son Eolan, grandchild Eadaoin and daughter-in-law Fleur, brothers Jimmy, Tom and John, sisters Kathleen and Peggy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Wednesday evening from 4.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. to arrive in Our Lady and St. Kevin's Church, Littleton via Ballymoreen at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Unit, Hospital of the Assumption.