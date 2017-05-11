Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, May 11, 2017

John Allen



John Allen, Glenview Close and O’Connell Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, 9th May 2017, suddenly at his residence. Very deeply regretted by his wife Miriam, daughter Davina, sons Paul and David and David’s partner Emma, granddaughter Sophie, sisters Breda, Maureen and Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Thursday from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Funeral immediately afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.

Roger O'Donnell



The death has occurred of Roger O'Donnell, Ard Aoibhinn, Heywood Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 10th May 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. (Husband of the late Esther and father of the late Michael). Very deeply regretted by his loving sons Patrick, Roger, Tony and Paul, daughters Caroline and Marie, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, son-in-law Seamus, daughters-in-law Emer, Sandra and Margaret, brothers John, Jimmy and Billy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Oliver's Church on Friday at 11.15am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in Cahir Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

Seamus McCormack

Seamus McCormack (Chicago and formerly of Lisheen, Tipperary), March 6th 2017, predeceased by his brothers Paddy, Owen, Din, John-Joe and Tom, sisters Biddy (O'Donovan), May (O'Dwyer) and recently deceased Peggy (Meagher); deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons, daughters, relatives and friends.

Months Mind Mass Saturday, 13th May, at 7 pm in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town.

Angela Keeshan

The death has occurred of Angela Keeshan, Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea, Tipperary / Birr, Tipperary. Formerly Lacka, Carrig, Birr.

Removal to the Church of the Annunciation, Carrig, on Wednesday at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Dunne

The death has occurred of Michael Dunne, Loughnafulla and formerly Parnell Street, Thurles, Tipperary / Mullinahone, Tipperary, in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Bailey House, Nursing Home, Killenaule. Predeceased by his wife Margaret. Deeply regretted by his brothers John and Philip, sister Philomena, step son Terry, sisters in law Nora and Susan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 11th May from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 12th at 11am. Burial afterwards in Isertkieran Cemetery, Mullinahone.

Margaret Dowley

The death has occurred of Margaret Dowley, late of Beech Farm, Piltown, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Cahir, Co Tipperary. Margaret, deeply regreted by her loving husband Tom, son Tomas, daughters Aine and Miriam, sister Anne, brother Ned O'Connor, daughter-in-law Jill and Miriam's partner Alan, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Noreen, beloved grandchildren Cillian and Reece, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 3.30pm to 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in Piltown Church. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private on Friday morning.

Kathleen (Kitsy) Collison (née O'Brien)



Kathleen, (late of Capparoe), Moneygall, Tipperary, wife of the late Paddy (Coll), mother of the late Anne. Deeply regretted by her sons Gerry and Tony, daughter Bernie, daughters-in-law Anne and Teresa, son-in-law Gary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Private removal on Friday at 10.15am to Moneygall Church to arrive at 10.45am for Mass at 11am. Interment in Dunkerrin Cemetery.