Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, May 13, 2017

The late Harry Bryan

The death has occurred of Harry Bryan, Cherrymount, Clonmel, on 11th May 2017. Peacefully, at his residence. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mariam, daughters Ann, Jennifer and Alison, son Andrew, sons-in-law Gerry and Martin, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Saturday from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Sunday at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by private cremation.

The late Nellie McCarthy

The death has occurred of Nellie McCarthy (née Breen), Irishtown, Clonmel, and formerly of Rathmore, Co. Kerry. Peacefully at the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Barth and brother Michéal. Beloved mother of Gerard, Norma, Vinnie, Bertie, Carmel and Claire. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brother Dan, sisters Rita and Julia, grandchildren Ethan, Eoin, Conor, Katie, Ciara, Sarah, Tadhg, Annie, Rory and Darragh, great-grandchild Saoirse, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Monday, 15th May, from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Clonmel Day Centre for the Elderly.

The late Eileen Fleming

The death has occurred of Eileen Fleming (née Power), late of Flemings Bar, Faugheen, Carrick on Suir and formerly of Darrigal, Portlaw.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday, May 13th, from 3pm to 6.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Faugheen. Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 14th, at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospital, Carrick on Suir.

The late Maureen Hannigan

The death has occurred of Maureen Hannigan (née Fogarty), Kildalton, Piltown, Kilkenny and formerly of Collins Park, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday, May 14th, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to The Church of The Assumption, Piltown. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 15th, at 11am, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Brian Sayer

The death has occurred of Brian Sayer, Summer Heights, Lower Main Street, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary on 7th May 2017. Suddenly at his residence. Sadly missed by his wife Maira, children, grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at St. Paul's Church of Ireland, Cahir on Monday from 2.30pm with Funeral Service at 3pm followed by private cremation.

The late Jimmy Power

The death has occurred of Jimmy Power, Poynstown, Glengoole, Thurles.

Predeceased by his father George, mother Alice, brother George, sister-in-law Bridie and his niece Josephine. Deeply regretted by his brother Michael, sister Mary (Treacy), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles on Saturday, 13th May 2017, from 4.45pm with removal at 6.45pm to SS Patrick & Oliver Church, Glengoole via Mary-Willies. Requiem Mass Sunday, 14th May 2017 at 10am and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael Cahill

The death has occurred of Michael (Maidhc) Cahill, Church Street, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary.

Predeceased by his parents Pat and Kathleen. Deeply regetted by his loving sister Susan, brother-in-law John Doughan, nieces Aoife and Caoimhe, nephews Cathal and Eoghan, aunts and uncle, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Sunday, 14th, from 5pm until 7pm followed by Removal to Ss Michael and John's Church, Cloughjordan arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with Burial afterwards in Modrenny Graveyard.