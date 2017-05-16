Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, May 16, 2017

The late Andrew Harney

The death has occurred of Andrew Andy Harney, late of Cashel Street, Clonmel. Suddenly in Barbados. Sadly missed by his wife Patricia, daughter Michelle, sister Joan Kelly (Ennis), brother Jimmy (Clonmel), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends. Funeral will take place in Barbados. Memorial Mass will take place in Clonmel at a later date.

The late Noreen Roche

The death has occurred of Noreen Roche (née Duggan) late of Davis Road, Clonmel, and formerly of Monmore, Grange. Predeceased by her husband Ted. Beloved mother of Catherine (Bowe), Two-Mile-Borris and Pauline (Roche-Kelly), Dublin. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, grandchildren Edward, Paul, William, David & Ian, son-in-law Declan, nephew John, niece Mary, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Wednesday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Nicholas' Church, Grange. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in Old Cemetery, Grange.

The late Michael O'Brien

The death has occurred of Michael (McGinty) O'Brien, late of London and formerly 6 Brittas Road, Thurles. Predeceased by his infant sons Paul and David, parents Mary and John, brothers Kevin and Paddy Joe, sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his daughter Suzanne, sons Michael and Connor, sisters Eileen, Joan (London), Majella (Spain) and Margaret (Thurles), brothers John (Holycross) and Danny (London), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, long time friend Austin Byrne and many other friends.

Cremation will take place in Ilford, London at a later date.

The late Joan Touhy

The death has occurred of Joan Touhy (née Boland) late of Church Street, Toomevara. Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of The Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by her loving family. Her son John, daughter-in-law Anne, grandchildren Joanne and Patrick, great-grandchildren Lianne and Aj, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Tuesday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Ballinree Cemetery. "Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea"

The late Joan Woods

The death has occurred of Joan Woods, late of Ciamaltha Meadows, Nenagh, and late of Bushfield, Nenagh. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers and sister, John, Tim, Mary (Murphy) and Fr Dan Woods P.P. Kilcommon, brother-in-law Donal, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Tuesday evening from 5 o’clock at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh with removal at 8 o'clock to Boher Church. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o'clock with burial afterwards in Burgess Cemetery. Enquiries to McCormack Funeral Directors, Kilcommon 062 78105.

Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, May 15, 2017