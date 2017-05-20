Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, May 20, 2017

The late Ina Griffin

The death has occurred of Ina Griffin (née Maher) late of Kylebeg, Newtown, Nenagh. Beloved wife of the late Paddy Griffin (Coonmore, Rearcross) and loving mother of Mary, Christina, Pat, Paul, Christy and Regina. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Julia and Eileen, brothers James and Sean, daughter-in-law Margaret, son-in-law Tazio, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at her son Pat's residence (Kylebeg) from 5pm until 8pm followed by Removal to Youghalarra Church arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 o'c with burial afterwards in Youghalarra Cemetery.

The late Oliver McLoughney

The death has occurred of Oliver McLoughney late of Main St., Toomevara, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Julia, brother Sam, sister Ann, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Saturday, from 5 o'c with removal at 7.30 o'c to arrive to St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1.30 o'c followed by burial in Kilkeary Graveyard.