Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, May 24, 2017

The late Hannah Carroll

The death has occurred of Hannah Carroll (née O'Donoghue), Foxborough, Castlebridge, Wexford, and formerly Cahir and London.

Beloved wife of John and dear mother of Jason and Shaun. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, sisters, brothers, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 3pm with removal at 6.30pm to St.Ibar's Church, Castlebridge. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, burial afterwards in Castlebridge Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Wexford Hospice Home Care Team.

The late Margaret O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Margaret C. (Chris) O'Dwyer, Rathdown Square, Phibsborough, Dublin, and Upperchurch, Tipperary.

In her 91st year, predeceased by her brothers Phil and Pakie; deeply regretted by her sisters Nora (Ryan) and Ellie (Ward), brother Jim, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch, on Wednesday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

