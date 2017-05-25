Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, May 25, 2017

The late Jim Foley

The death has occurred of Jim Foley, Drangan, Thurles, on May 23rd 2017, Jim, deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Sean and Chris, grandchildren Cathal, Clodagh and Donncha, daughter-in-law Mairead, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home on Thursday from 5oc to 8oc. Funeral Mass on Friday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan, at 11 am followed by burial in the Old Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Morgan (Mossie) O'Brien

The death has occurred of Morgan (Mossie) O'Brien, Shanahool, Capparoe, Nenagh.

Peacefully, at Nenagh Hospital, predeceased by his brothers Shay, Stephen and Michael and his sister Margaret Moran. Sadly missed by his loving sister Nancy Boylan, sister-in-law Helen O'Brien, nieces, nephews and their families, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 6.30pm until 8pm followed by Removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 am with Burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.