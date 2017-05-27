Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, May 27, 2017

The late Baby Chloe Fogarty

The death has occurred of Baby Chloe Fogarty, Springfield Crescent, Rossmore Village, Dundrum Road, Tipperary Town on 25th May 2017. Cherished and loved baby daughter of Louise & Paul; sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, grandparents Helen & Christy McInerney and Mai & Joe Fogarty and the extended McInerney & Fogarty families.

Reposing at the family home on Sunday evening from 5.00 pm to 7.30 pm. Mass of the Angels on Monday at 11.30 am in St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead followed by private burial.

The late Marie Duggan

The death has occurred of Marie Duggan (née Roche), Galtee View, Bansha, Tipperary on May 26th, 2017. Marie, wife of the late Pat. Sadly missed by her loving family, John, Sue and Paula, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday evening, from 4pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Jackie Hughes

The death has occurred of Jackie Hughes, Carron, Tipperary Town on May 26th 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Clúain Árann Nursing Home, Tipperary. Jackie, Predeceased by his wife Daisy. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons John, Peter and Seamus, daughters Mary and Martha, brother Danny, sister Theresa, grandchildren, great-grandson Cian, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Saturday, from 5:30pm with removal at 7:30pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass Sunday at 12:30pm followed by burial in the St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Delma Morrissey

The death has occurred of Delma Morrissey (née Feehan), The Oaks, Coolnamuck, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Saturday evening, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Molleran’s Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick on Suir.

The late William O'Brien Flynn

The death has occurred of William (Bill) O'Brien Flynn, Mullough, Ballyneal, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Parlor, Kickham St., Carrick-on-Suir, on Saturday from 6pm to 7.45pm. Removal on Monday at 1:15pm to The Island Crematorium, Little Island, Cork for cremation at 3.30pm.

The late Maureen Tobin

The death has occurred of Maureen Tobin (née O' Farrell), Prospect, Drangan, Tipperary on May 26, 2017. Maureen, wife of the late Michael; deeply regretted by her loving sons Niall, Donal, Marcus, Michael, Myles and Raphael, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and the O'Farrell Family Dublin.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday, May 28th, from 5 o'c. to 8 o'c. followed by prayers. Removal on Monday, May 29th, to the Church of the Assumption, Drangan for 11 o'c. Requiem Mass, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Bridie Whelan

The death has occurred of Bridie Whelan (née Kelly), Bank Place, Tipperary Town and late of Lisheen, Aglish, Roscrea, on May 26th, 2017. Bridie, beloved wife of the late Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Gerard ,daughters Yvonne (Carroll) and Imelda, grandchildren Laura, Darragh, Avril, Ian, Sarah and Ciara, brother Michael, sister Kathleen (Tierney), son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Sunday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am and Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. House Private Please.

The late Breda Allen

The death has occurred of Breda Allen, Killeen, Newport, Tipperary on May 25th 2017 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by her loving parents Matthias and Maeve, brothers Joe, Mike, Willie, & Ticey, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Maeve and Liz, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, uncle, aunts, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport, this Saturday 27th May from 6 o'clock with removal at 8 o'clock to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 28th May at 11.30 o'clock, burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetey, Newport. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.