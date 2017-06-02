Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, June 2, 2017

The late Maurice Hyland

The death has occurred of Maurice (Mossie) Hyland, late of Knocknaboha, Cahir, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Dympna, son Brendan, daughter Ann-Marie, sisters Joan Moroney and Betty Ryan, brothers, Jim, Pat and Liam, daughter in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home, Cashel, this Friday at 5 p.m. with removal at 7 p.m. to St. Marys Church, Cahir. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 a.m. followed by cremation to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

The late Mary Lynch

The death has occurred of Mary Lynch late of Grange Mews, Grange Park, Waterford City, Waterford; and Glen of Aherlow, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving sister Dympna (Dreyer) sister-in-law Betty (Lynch) nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews family and friends.

Reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Friday 2nd June from 5:45pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, Requiem Mass on Saturday 3rd June at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Pauline McCarthy

The death has occurred of Pauline McCarthy (née Hennelly), late of Ballycapple, Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, daughter Mary, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane on Friday from 5:30pm to 7:30 pm. With removal to S.S. Michael and John's Church, Cloughjordan arriving at 8:15pm. Furenal Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.