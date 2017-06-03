Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, June 3, 2017

Angela Dalton



The death has occurred of Angela Dalton (née Gray) late of Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her husband John. Sadly missed by her loving sons Peter, John, Michael, Dermot, Patrick and Mark, daughters Angela, Philomena, Sharon, Deborah, Patricia and Louise, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Saturday from 5.pm, with removal at 8pm to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Elizabeth Looby



The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lilly) Looby (née Power) late of Western Road, Clonmel, Tipperary. Beloved wife of Billy and much loved mother of Siobhan (Linnane), Anne (Looby) and Maura (Lafford). Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sister Greta (Power), grandchildren Tara, Aisling, Éanan, David and Shauna, great-grandchildren Ellyse and Naoise, sons-in-law Colm and Fran, brothers-in-law Michael and Larry, sisters-in-law Aileen and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Sunday from 5pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Josephine (Josie) Barrett (née McGrath)

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Barrett (née McGrath), Ballyclerihan, Clonmel, Tipperary / Cahir, Tipperary (formerly of Kilcommon, Cahir), died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Tom and mother of the late Maurice. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Kieran and Terry, daughters Elaine, Adrienne and Jessica, sisters Noreen, Kitty and Eileen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Costigans Funeral Home, Cahir, from 5pm to 7pm on Sunday, followed by private cremation.

Dr Mary Crowley (née O'Mahoney)

The death has occurred of Dr. Mary Crowley (née O'Mahony)m, Leixlip, Kildare / Mullinahone, Tipperary. June 1, 2017 (suddenly) Dr. Mary, beloved wife of the late Dr. Tony, dear daughter of the late Martin and Maureen; sister of Elma, Michael, Liam, the late John Bosco and baby Bernadette. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends and colleagues. She will be greatly missed by her patients and all who knew her.

Reposing from 6pm on Tuesday at Ryevale Nursing home, Confey, Leixlip with removal to arrive at the nearby Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, at 8:30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Confey cemetery.

Denis McInerney

The death has occurred of Denis McInerney, Murgasty Hill, Tipperary Town, Tipperary, June 2, 2017 (peacefully) pre-deceased by his father Joe, mother Catherine and brother Tom. Deeply regretted by his aunt Eileen (O'Gorman, Ballyporeen), sister-in-law Carmel, nephews, nieces, cousins, The Mason Family, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, this Sunday from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Patricia Webster (née Ryan)

The death has occurred of Patricia Webster (née Ryan), 9 Cashel Road, Killenaule, Tipperary, peacefully after a long illness surrounded by her family. Loved and missed by her mother Ellen, husband Michael, daughter Natasha, sons Francis, Aiden and Robert, grandchildren Ulyana, Eva, Annie, Robert, Michael, Chloe, Isabelle and Zoe, sisters June and Ann, brothers Tommy, Andy, Damien and Paul, daughters-in-law Olga, Michelle and Catherine and son-in-law Michael.

Reposing at her home, 9 Cashel Road, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, on Sunday from 5pm with removal on Monday at 11am to St Mary's, Church, Killenaule. Burial after in Crosscannon Cemetery, Killenaule. House private Monday morning, please.

Don Fennessy



The death has occurred of Don (Cianán) Fennessy late of Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary. Don (Cianán) Sqdr. Ldr. (Retired) R.A.F., predeceased by his brother Dr. John Fennessy, Chicago, deeply mourned by his wife Bríd, sister Nora Stapleton, Waterford, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Sunday, June 4, from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St. Augustine's Church, Abbeyside. Requiem Mass on Monday, June 5, at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.