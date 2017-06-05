Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, June 5, 2017

Jimmy Murphy

The death has occurred of Jimmy Murphy, Synone, Cashel, Tipperary, June 3rd 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Jimmy, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Maureen, Patricia and Christina, sons Seamus and Michael, sons-in-law Christy, John and John, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Liz, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this evening (Monday) from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

George Maher

The death has occurred of George Maher, late of Belmont and Sarsfield Street, Nenagh, at Nenagh Manor Nursing home. Predeceased by Carmel, Peg and by Paddy Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving family Frances, Edward, Justine, Marie and Tracey, brother Sean, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh, today (Monday) from 4pm with removal at 6pm to arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10am, followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

James Duffy

The death has occurred of James Duffy, Clonark, Athlone, Roscommon, formerly Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his brothers John, Pat and Frank and sister Sr. Canisius. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great grand-nieces, great grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his niece Maureen and John Donoghue in Ballyscanlon, Coolbawn, Nenagh, today (Monday) from 4pm and further reposing at his own residence in Clonark, Athlone on Tuesday from 4pm with removal at 7pm to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Clonown arriving at 7.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Clonown Cemetery.