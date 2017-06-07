Deaths in Tipperary -Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Michael (Mick Joe) Joy

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick Joe) Joy, Kingstown, Cashel, Tipperary, and formerly of Coolacussane, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary. June 5th 2017, peacefully in the loving care of all the Staff at St. Teresa’s Nursing Home. Michael (Mick Joe), beloved husband of the late Margaret (Babby). Deeply regretted by his nephew Sean Laffan, niece-in-law Moira, grandnephews Eoin, Bryan and Niall, sister Joanie, sister-in-law Betty, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour today, Wednesday, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Bill Dowling M.R.C.V.S.

The death has occurred of Bill Dowling, M.R.C.V.S. Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Tipperary, after a short illness, surrounded by his family, in the care of the Matron and staff of Aut Even Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nuala, daughters Dearbhla and Orla (Gleeson), brother Larry, grandchildren Cathal and Róisín, son-in-law Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, today, Wednesday 7th June, from 6pm to 8pm, arriving at St Peter's Church, Moycarkey at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 8th June at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey.