Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, June 9, 2017

Margaret (Peggy) Houlihan (née Bolger)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Houlihan (née Bolger), 2 Carrick Street, Mullinahone, Tipperary. South Tipperary General Hospital suddenly - June 7th, 2017, Margaret (Peggy), deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Saturday, June 10, from 5.30pm to 7pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Michael's Church, Mullinahone for 8pm Mass. Requiem Mass on Sunday, June 11, at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

Denis Lonergan

The death has occurred of Dennis Lonergan, Mooncrea, Ardfinnan, Tipperary died June 8, 2017.

Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen, on Saturday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to The Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the old cemetery.

Billy Costello

The death has occurred of Billy Costello, Thurles Road, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary, June 7, 2017, peacefully in the care of South Tipperary General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia, daughters Tina, Evelyn and Susan, son Ken, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sisters Emmie and Marie, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving in the Church of Our Lady and St. Kevin, Littleton on Sunday morning at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Ballymoreen Cemetery.

Lizzie Caplis

The death has occurred of Lizzie Caplis, Redbourne Ave, Finchley Central, London and formerly of Tooreenbrien, Lackamore, Newport, Co. Tipperary. May 29, 2017, at Barnet Hospital. Predeceased by her brothers Tom, Coolruss Newport, and Jackie New York. Deeply regretted by her loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephew and great-grandnieces, relatives and her friends in London.

Arrival at Our Lady of Visitation Church, Rearcross on Sunday, June 11, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.