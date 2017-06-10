Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, June 10, 2017

Bride (Bridget) Carew

The death has occurred of Bride (Bridget) Carew Kilmore, Dundrum, Tipperary / Limerick. Formerly of Kilmore, Dundrum, Co.Tipperary, June 9th 2017. Peacefully surrounded by her family in the care of the staff of St Michael’s Nursing Home Caherconlish. Bride (Bridget) ex Mary Immaculate College, Limerick. Predeceased by her brothers Tom and Michael, sisters Maureen and Sr Imelda. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers John and James, sisters Margaret, Teresa, Sr Olivère and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum, this Sunday, June 11th, from 4pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla. Requiem Mass Monday at 11:30am, followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery, Cashel. Family flowers only, please.

Tim Woods

The death has occurred of Tim Woods, Bushfield, Carrigatogher, Nenagh, Tipperary, June 9th 2017, peacefully after a short illness at University Hospital, Limerick. Brother of the recently deceased Joan. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sister, John, Mary Murphy and Fr Dan Woods P.P. Kilcommon, brother-in-law Donal, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Monday at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to Boher Church, arriving for 8pm. Reqieum Mass Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Burgess Cemetery. Enquiries to McCormack’s Funeral Director’s, Kilcommon 062-78105.