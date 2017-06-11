Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, June 11, 2017

Aidan Kilkelly

The death has occurred of Aidan Kilkelly, Lisgorm Griffith Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary, peacefully in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Anne (Ruth) and father of Paula, Michael, Dervla, Aideen and Annemarie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, daughters, son, brother Michael and sisters Pat and Una, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral home this evening (Sunday) from 6pm with evening prayers at 7.15pm. Removal on Monday afternoon to SS Peter & Paul's church arriving at 2.50pm for requiem mass at 3pm. Funeral thereafter to St.Patricks cemetery.

Funeral home private on Monday please.

Brenda Meehan (née Tobin)

The death has occurred of Brenda Meehan (née Tobin), Kickham Park, Clonmel, Tipperary, 10th June 2017 peacefully at St. Anthony Unit, Glenconnor. Very deeply regretted by her loving son Tony, daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Andy, grandchildren Ramona, Melissa and Juanita, great-grandchildren Dale, Cayta and Zach, brother-in-law Manus (Donegal), relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home today, Sunday, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Bridget O'Brien

The death has occurred of Bridget O'Brien, Upper Friar Street, Cashel and formerly of Moore Abbey, Galbally, Co. Tipperary. June 9th 2017 at St. Teresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel. Bridget, deeply regretted by her brother Michael, sisters Teresa and Bernadette, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this evening, Sunday, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12noon followed by burial in Ballinacourty Cemetery, Lisvernane.

Maurice Cunningham

The death has occurred of Maurice Cunningham, Cashel Road, Tipperary Town. June 10th 2017. Maurice, husband of the late Lily. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Tom and Michael, daughter-in-law Lorna, grandchildren Charlie and Kyle, sister Josephine, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary town, this evening (Sunday) from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary town. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary town.

Michael O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Michael O'Dwyer, 25 Castlepark, Two-Mile-Borris, formerly 6 Kincora Terrace, Thurles. June 8th, 2017, unexpectedly at home, predeceased by his parents Mary and Tom and sister Ann Gleeson. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Fiona and Michelle, son-in-law Edward, grandchildren Lauren, Jade, Amy, Lucy, Chantelle, Natasha, Lewis, Shannon and Brandon, his sister Mary, brothers Tommy and Eddie, Catherine and Tom, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, colleagues of the Prison Officer's Association and many friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Tuesday at 10.15am for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Suir Haven. House private on Tuesday morning please.