Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, June 15, 2017

The late James Joseph O'Donnell

The death has occurred of James Joseph (Jim) O'Donnell late of Sandycove, Dublin / Waterford / Limerick / Fethard, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Joanelle; sadly missed by his children Aoife, Alan and Colm, daughters-in-law Lynn and Deirdre, granddaughters Leah, Saoirse, Caoimhe, Neasa, Doireann and Béibhinn; sister Nora, nieces, nephews, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Removal today, Thursday, from his residence to the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey arriving 5pm. Funeral on Friday after 10am Mass to Mount Jerome Crematorium. House private.