Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, June 17, 2017

Donald (Donny) McDonald

The death has occurred of Donald (Donny) McDonald (retired draughtsman South Tipperary County Council), Woodville Terrace, Upper Gladstone Street, Clonmel​, 15th June 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, surrounded by his brother Tom and his very close friends Fiona, Katie, John, Jimmy and Deirdre. Very deeply regretted by his family, relatives, work colleagues and his many friends.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at SS Peter and Paul's Church at 12.45pm on Monday for Requiem Mass at 1pm, followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary General Hospital.

Pat Crosse

The death has occurred of Pat Crosse, Kyle, Solohead, Tipperary Town, and late of Cluain Arann Residents Home, Tipperary Town, June 16th 2017, Pat. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Peter, sisters-in-law Mary and Agnes, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandniece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary town, this (Saturday) evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead. Requiem Mass on tomorrow Sunday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Cahill (nee Travers)

The death has occurred of Mary Cahill (née Travers), formerly Loughtagalla House, Loughtagalla, Thurles, Tipperary, in her 100th year. Peacefully at Padro Pio Nursing Home, Holycross, Thurles. Wife of the late Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Willie, Michael and Thomas, daughters Maureen, Kathleen, Anna, Rita and Stella, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday, June 19, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 20th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery.

Benny Quinn

The death has occurred of Benny Quinn, Ballydavid, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary. Pre deceased by his parents Benny and Mary. Peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the care of the staff of the Regional Hospital, Clonmel. Deeply regretted by his sisters, Margaret, Lilly, Mary, Breda, Catherine and Stella, brothers Michael and Felix, nephews and nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, cousins, relatives, best friend John Hickey, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles today (Saturday, June17), from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at Our Lady and St Kevin's Church, Littleton on Sunday, June 18, at 1.30pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Peter Kinane

The death has occurred of Peter Kinane, Kevinsfort, Littleton, Thurles, and formerly of Ballintemple, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary, June 16th 2017, peacefully at Nenagh General Hospital. Peter, beloved brother of the late T.J.. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sadie, sons Philip and Michael, daughters-in-law Mary and Breda, grandchildren David, Noel, Peter, Peadar, Sarah and Maria, brothers Noel and John, sister Mairéad Perkins, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many great friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour today, Saturday, from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in Ballymoreen Cemetery.

William (Billy) Moloney

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Moloney, n his 89th year. Late of Strand Bar, Coon, Co. Kilkenny and Ballinahon/Clogher, Co. Tipperary. Beloved husband of Mary and treasured father of Noreen, Johnny, Richard, Helen (Phelan), Michael, Liam, Orla (Phelan), Conor and Niall. Dearly loved Grandad of his fifteen grandchildren. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Josie (Carey), John, Paddy, Eileen (Medley) and Con. He will be sadly missed by his brother Tommy, daughters-in-law Christine, Kathleen, Elaine, Martina and Lyn, sons-in-law Pat and Aidan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Family time on Saturday please. Funeral arriving for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Brigid's Church, Coon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown.

Pat Murphy

The death has occurred of Pat Murphy, Lahorna, Nenagh, Tipperary and Puckane, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Paddy and Kathleen, brothers Kieran, Neil and John, sisters Marie and Philomena, his partner Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Remains arriving to Puckane Church on Monday for Requiem mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in Ardcroney new Cemetery. House private on Monday morning. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society.