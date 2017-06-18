Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, June 18, 2017

Jeremiah (Jerry) O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jerry) O'Dwyer, An Duiche, Tipperary Town, and formerly of Galtee View and Ballinamona Hospital, Co. Limerick. 16/6/2017. Jeremiah (Jerry). Predeceased by his loving wife Eunice. Deeply regretted by his brother Michael, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, carers, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick on Monday from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St.Michael's Church, Tipperary arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am. Cremation afterwards at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 1pm.

Mary O'Rourke (née Doyle)

The death has occurred of Mary O'Rourke (née Doyle), Castle Park, Ashbourne, Meath, formerly of Holycross, Co. Tipperary, peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Loving wife of David and dear mother of Tadhg, Aoife and Diarmuid. Sadly missed by her family, grandchildren Jonah, Callum, Niamh, Luka and Diego, son-in-law Tom, daughter-in-law Donna, sister-in-law Lily, nieces nephews, relatives and her many dear friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ashbourne, from 4pm to 8pm this Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ashbourne, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Declan's Cemetery, Ashbourne.