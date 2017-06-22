Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, June 22, 2017

The late Sandy Stokes

The death has occurred of Sandy Stokes, Clonmel. Peacefully after a long illness. Sandy, deeply regretted by his family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessys Funeral Home on Friday from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown, arriving at 10.45 o'clock for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice. House private on Saturday morning please.

The late Teresa O'Brien

The death has occurred of Teresa O'Brien, Ballyhaden, Borrisokane, and formerly of Armagh. Reposing this Thursday at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr from 11:30 am with funeral prayers at 11:45 followed by removal to Armagh at 1:30 p.m. Funeral Mass and burial in the Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Tullysaran, Co. Armagh at 11 o' clock on Friday.

The late Bernard A Keating

The death has occurred of Bernard A (Bernie) Keating, (Retired Garda, Templemore), Roscrea Road, Templemore, on 20th June 2017, suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Joan, daughters Susanne and Siobhán, sons Joe, Bernie, Rory, Gerard, Jim and Owen, Sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, partners, brother Albert, sisters Kathleen and Louise, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren Ciaran, David, Diane, Tony, Hannah, Conor, Ellie, Liam, Stephen, Matthew, Aidan, Michelle, Aisling, Eamon, Molly, Declan and Dervla, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Thursday evening, from 6pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 8pm to arrive at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please.

The late Daphne Elizabeth Franklin

The death has occurred of Mrs Daphne Elizabeth Franklin, Ard Coillte, Ballina, Tipperary.

Peacefully at Ashlawn House, Ballywilliam, Nenagh. Predeceased by her husband William and son Micheal. Daphne will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Sue and by her relations in England.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 6 o'c to 7.30 o'c. Funeral service and Cremation to take place on Saturday at 10.30 o'c at the Shannon Crematorium, Illaunmanagh, Shannon, Co. Clare. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.