Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, June 23, 2017

The late Des Hanafin

The death has occurred of Des Hanafin, Dublin Road, Thurles. Former Senator. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mona, daughter Mary, son John, grandchildren MaryClaire, Darragh and John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday 24th June from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 25th June, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Michael O'Shea

The death has occurred of Michael O'Shea, 'Lisbreen', Galbally Road, Tipperary Town on June 22nd, 2017, peacefully at home. Devoted husband of the late Oonagh and much loved father of Michael, Fergal, Eamon and Ciarán. Sadly missed by his sons, daughters-in-law Helen. Heidi and Sue, his grandchildren Amy, Colin, Samantha, Cian and Aoife, extended family and a wide circle of loving friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home on Saturday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Eileen Ryan

The death has occurred of Eileen Ryan (née Brislane), Strogue, Castleiney, Templemore, on 21st June 2017. Eileen, wife of the late Thomas, sister of the late Olive, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, neighbours and friends.

Deeply regretted by her loving family Aidan, Brian, Damien, Sharon and Christine, daughters-in-law Jean, Geraldine and Olivia, sons-in-law Willie and Noel, grandchildren Conor, Liam, Niamh, Michael, Lauren, Elaine, Chaiomhe, Eric, Laura, Claire, Kinnian, Isabelle, Victoria and Aaron, brothers Mick, Jim and Jack, sisters Breda, Ann and Marion, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Monday 26th June from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Castleiney, to arrive at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11-30am. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.