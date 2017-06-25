Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, June 25, 2017

The late Breeda Ryan

The death has occurred of Breeda Ryan (née Cleary), Árd Mhuire, Cashel and formerly of Grenepark, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary and Mullingar, on June 24th 2017, peacefully at home. Breeda, beloved wife of the late Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving sons P.J., Michael, John and Gerard, daughters Marie, Breeda, Anne and Bernie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Billy, sisters Kathleen and Anne, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Clonoulty New Cemetery.

The late PJ Murphy

The death has occurred of P.J. Murphy, Freighduff, Cashel, on June 24th 2017, peacefully at Cluain Arann Nursing Unit, Tipperary. P.J., beloved son of the late Billy and Nellie and brother of the late Catherine. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Stephen, Michael, Tom and Dan, sisters Maura, Bridget, Josie and Diane, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cluain Arann Nursing Unit, Tipperary.

The late Breda Carew

The death has occurred of Breda Carew, Garryskillane, Tipperary Town, and formerly of Soloheadbeg, on 24 June 2017. Peacefully. Breda. Predeceased by her sister Mary. Deeply regretted by her brother Dan, sister Pauline (McKeogh), nephews, nieces, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St Nicholas’s Church, Solohead. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Alice Egan

The death has occurred of Alice Egan (née O'Connell), wife of Paddy, Dromellihy, Cree, Co. Clare and formerly of The Commons, Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 6 until 8.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 O'Clock in Saint Mary's Church, Cree, followed by burial in Clohanes cemetery.