Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, June 27, 2017

The late Mary Crowe

The death has occurred of Mary Crowe (née McGrath) late of Croguemore, Tipperary Town, and Cashel. Predeceased by her husband Willie. Sadly missed by her loving sons John, Pat, Willie, Michael, Richard, James, Brendan, Noel and Hubert, daughter Mary, brothers, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence this Wednesday evening from 4.30pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Michael's Church, Tipperary on Thursday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only please. House private Thursday morning please.

The late James Farrell

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Farrell late of Garrane, Cashel. In his 90th year, pre-deceased by his wife Joan. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Dolores, sons Pat, John, Tom, James and Peter, sister Bridget (O’Connor, Bunclody), grandchildren, son in law, daughters in law, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home this Tuesday, June 27th, from 4pm till 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11:30am followed by burial in Kilfeacle Cemetery.

The late Lena Hayes

The death has occurred of Lena Hayes (née O'Keeffe) late of Arravace Terrace, Galbally Road, Tipperary Town. Sadly missed by her sons Dan, Pat and Tom, brothers, nieces, nephews, grandchildren Diarmuid, Ciara, Andrew, Patrick, David and Patrick, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Tuesday evening, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Phil Cooney

The death has occurred of Phil Cooney late of 5 St. Bridget's Terrace, Littleton, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Andy and Noel, daughters Alice, Kay, Marie and Elizabeth, brother Joe, sisters Kitty, Nellie and Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, from 4 to 7.30pm on Tuesday 27th June, arriving at Our Lady & St. Kevin's Church, Littleton at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am, burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.