Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, June 28, 2017

The late Patrick Delaney

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Delaney late of Red City, Fethard, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, his sons and daughters Sharon, Martina, Evan and Patrick, daughters in law Denise and Trish, sons in law Robert and James, brothers Bill and John, brother in law, sister in law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home on Thursday, June 29th, from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Friday, June 30th, at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Catherine Flynn

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Flynn late of Cashel, and Dungarvan, Waterford. Retired Cashel Area Public Health Nurse, sadly missed by her loving friend Michael, brothers and sisters Mary, Michael, Jim and Anne, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, The Green, Cashel on Wednesday, 28th June, from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 29th June, at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford arriving approximately 2.30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir. Flynn family residence at The Pike, Dungarvan private please.

The late Nora Grimes

The death has occurred of Nora Grimes (née Ryan) late of Lisheen, Moyne, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Ned. Deeply regretted by her daughters, Pauline Finnan (Lattin), Geraldine Russell, Noleen Gleeson (Templederry) and Marie Grimes McGrath, Frank and Dylan sister Molly Flanagan, sister-in-law Maura Ryan and very special nephew John Grimes, sons-in-law Brendan, Jim and Pat, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles from 5 to 7pm on Wednesday, 28th June. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am at St Marys’ Church in Moyne. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private Thursday morning please.