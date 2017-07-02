Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, July 2, 2017

The late Mary O'Donoghue

The death has occurred of Mary O'Donoghue, 17 Sraid na Gcuach Tipperary Rd., Cahir, and formerly of Grallagh, Bansha. She will be very sadly missed by her loving daughters Chloe and Katy, son Declan, father Michael, mother Mary, sister Catherine, brothers John and Michael, grandchildren Ellamay and Olly, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday evening from 5.oc until 7.oc. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Cahir, on Monday for Funeral Mass at 10.00am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late William (Billy) Downey

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Richard Downey, Ballymoe, County Galway, formerly Berkshire, England and Outrath, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, on June 29th 2017, peacefully at his residence in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Patricia (Pat), son Richard, daughter Glynis, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Matthew and Katie, great grandchildren Livvy and Connor, brother Richie, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, his close friends Jean and Larry and many other friends.

Billy's funeral will take place on Tuesday, July 4th 2017 at 1pm in St Croan's Church, Ballymoe, with burial afterwards in Kilcroan Cemetery.

The late Seamus Ryan

The death has occurred of Seamus Ryan, Garrynamona, Ballycahill, Thurles.

Funeral Arrangements later.

The late Bridget (Bridie) King

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) King (née Cosgrove), 4 Ayrhill Court, Roscrea, and formerly of Boveen, Brosna, Birr, Co. Offaly. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea. Predeased by her husband Peter and son Jim. She will be sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Helen and Catherine, sons-in-law Ray and Garry, daughter-in-law Ellis, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone, on Sunday from 4.30 o'c until 6.30 o'c followed by removal to St. Ita's Church, Coolderry, arriving at 7.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1 o'c in St. Ita's Church. Burial afterwards in Kilcolman Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.