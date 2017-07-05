Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, July 5, 2017

The late Ellen 'Nellie' McGrath

The death has occurred of Ellen ‘Nellie’ McGrath, Knockanaffala, Rathgormack, Carrick-on-Suir.

Removal took place to the Sacred Heart Church, Rathgormack on Tuesday evening. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 5th at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late James Nolan

The death has occurred of James Nolan, Rathfarnham, Dublin and late of Drombane, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his wife Maureen and his son Joe; deeply regretted by his son Mark, daughters Marie and Anna, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Arriving at the Church of the Annuncation, Rathfarnham on Wednesday morning for Mass at 10am. Removal afterwards to St. Mary's Church, Drombane for Mass at 4pm. Burial afterwards in Kilvalure Cemetery.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Cleary

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Cleary, Milebush, Dolla, Nenagh. Suddenly at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by his beloved son Donal. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sarah and family Mary, Jimmy, Liam, Patrick, Noel and Sarah, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilmore Graveyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to World Aid.