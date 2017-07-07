Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, July 7, 2017

The late Dick Smith

The death has occurred of Dick Smith, Lisronagh, Clonmel on 5th July 2017 at St Teresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel. Very deeply regretted by his loving sisters Kitty (Brady), Nellie (McStay), Peggy (Cremmins), Mary Smyth & Bridget (Robinson), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at St John the Baptist Church on Friday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Siobhan McKenna

The death has occurred of Siobhán McKenna (née Rush), Mount Bruis, Tipperary and formerly of Carland, Co. Tyrone on July 5, 2017. Deeply regretted by her loving family son Joe and partner Diane, daughters Céire (Heffernan, Caherconlish, Co.Limerick), Sinéad and partner Gordan (Ballinalard, Tipperary), Imelda and partner Chris, brothers Aidan, Cilin, Kevin, Francis, Eamon and Donal, sisters Marog and Deirdre, aunts, son-in-law Garry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Olivia and Odharnait, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday afternoon from 2pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at Lattin Church on Saturday morning at 10.15am for 10.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

The late Seamus Dobbyn

The death has occurred of Séamus Dobbyn, Palmerstown, Dublin; Tipperary and Westmeath on 5th July 2017. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, children James and Sinead, grandson Sam, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, 341 Ballyfermot Road, from Friday. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Philomena's Church, Palmerstown, arriving for 10 o'c Mass. Funeral afterwards to Coralstown Cemetery, Kinnegad.

The late Helen Owens

The death has occurred of Helen Owens (née O'Donovan), Dalkey, Co Dublin and Thurles, Co Tipperary. Loving wife of Hugh for 60 years. Dearly loved by her children Anne, Gerry, Peter and Jackie, grandchildren, Jack, Lauren, Hannah, Alex and Jodie, sister-in-law Monica, daughters-in-law, Lisa and Alison, son-in-law Steve, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Glasthule on Friday 7th July from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 8th July at 11.30am in the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey with burial afterwards to Deansgrange Cemetery.

The late Dr. Patrick (Paddy) Loughnane

The death has occurred of Dr. Patrick (Paddy) Loughnane, Islandbawn, Nenagh. Predeceased by his beloved wife Dr. Catherine O'Connor. Loved brother of Marie (Hughes), Anne (Gilchrist), Kathleen (Cannon), Mairead (Doherty), Gemma Loughnane and Jim Loughnane, extended family and his numerous friends.

Paddy's remains will repose in Ryans Funeral Home, Silver St., Nenagh this Friday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Cremation service will take place at Shannon Crematorium on Saturday at 12 noon. House private please.