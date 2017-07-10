Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, July 10, 2017

The late Alice Power

The death has occurred of Alice Power (née O'Driscoll) Montpelier Hill, Dublin and formerly of Kilheffernan, Kilsheelan, Clonmel. Pre-deceased by her husband Thomas and brother Eamon. Deeply regretted by her daughters, Catherine and Dolores and her son Patrick, grandchildren Thomas, Robert and Leon, sister Bridget, brothers Pat and Johnny, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to Gambonsfield Church, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Pat Bowe

The death has occurred of Pat Bowe (née Fanning)late of 4 St. Kevin's Park, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her husband Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving family: brothers Jim and Tod, sister-in-law Rita, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great -grandnieces, great-grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday, 10th July, 2017 from 5.30p.m. to 7.30p.m., arriving at the Church of Our Lady and St. Kevin, Littleton at 8.15p.m. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30a.m. followed by burial in Ballymoreen Cemetery.

The late Patrick Starr

The death has occurred of Patrick Benedict (Benny) Starr, late Grange, Lorrha, Tipperary, and Portumna, Galway. Predeceased by his wife Pam. Sadly missed by his family, Kim, Susan, Wayne and Margaret, his broher Kevin, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren & great grandchildren, family and friends.

Reposing in the Hibernian Funeral Home, Portumna on Wednesday July 12th from 4pm to 6pm. Cremation Thursday July 13th in Mount Jerome, Dublin.