Deaths in Tipperary July 14, 2017

Late Mary Daly

The death has occurred of Mary Daly (née Hannigan), Marian Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday evening from 5pm, with removal at 6.30 to St Nicholas’ Church.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.30am followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Late Terence Murphy

The death has occurred of Terence Murphy, Tanyard House, Rack Hill, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Formerly of Skough, Carrick-on-Suir and London.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, 13th July from 3.30 to 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am in St Nicholas Church.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society. House private on Friday morning please.

Late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née Tynan), Turtulla, Thurles, Tipperary / Killenaule, Tipperary, (formerly of Cattaganstowns, Killenaule).

Predeceased by her husband Sean. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Kathleen and Sheila, sons Mattie, John and Martin, sister Chrissie (Maher), brother Paddy, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 14th July from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday 15th July at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patricks' Cemetery, Thurles.