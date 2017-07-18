Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, July 18, 2017

The late Tommy Byrne

The death has occurred of Tommy Byrne, Ard Fatima, Clonmel on 17th July 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Anthony's Unit, Glenconnor, Clonmel.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.15am to St Mary's Church, Irishtown for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Laurence Keane

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Keane, Kennedy Park, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel, daughter Carol (McGuigan), son-in-law Noel, grandson Shane, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday, 18th July from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at SS Joseph and Brigid, Church, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 19th July at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Anne McKeogh

The death has occurred of Anne (Nancy) McKeogh (née Joy), Lackamore, Portroe, and Nenagh. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family, predeceased by her loving husband Anthony and brother Pat, much loved mother of Liam, Mike, Tony, Pat, Martin, Kay, Breeda and Gerard. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Michael Joy, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Wednesday to Portroe Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c with burial after in Castletown Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.